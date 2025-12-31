Crowds swell at tourist spots; Muthathi shut on Dec. 31, Jan. 1

December 31, 2025

Chamarajanagar: With just a few hours left to usher in the New Year, tourists continued to throng various tourist spots and temples across Chamarajanagar district.

Visitors were seen at Male Mahadeshwara Hills, K. Gudi, Shivanasamudra, Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta, Hogenakkal Falls and other tourist destinations, accompanied by family and friends.

Male Mahadeshwara Hills, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the State, witnessed a huge rush of devotees not only from different parts of Karnataka but also from neighbouring States, all heading to Male Mahadeshwara Temple.

A large number of visitors from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, who travelled to MM Hills, also visited Hogenakkal Falls, the Tibetan Settlement at Odeyarapalya, Gundal Falls and Uduthore Falls. People are also expected to visit B.R. Hills and the K.Gudi wildlife safari.

Meanwhile, tourists planning to visit Bandipur to celebrate New Year are likely to be disappointed, as Forest Department has decided not to provide guest houses on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The department has not been renting out its guest houses and cottages for the past seven years to ensure that wild animals are not disturbed.

Prohibitory orders at Muthathi

Malavalli Tahsildar S.V. Lokesh has issued prohibitory orders barring tourists from visiting Muthathi, a popular tourist destination, on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The administration has restricted public entry from 6 pm on Dec. 31 to 6 am on Jan. 2. Halagur PSI Lokesh and Cauvery Wildlife Range Forest Officer Pramod Kumar had requested the Tahsildar to impose restrictions to prevent visitors, especially youths, from gathering at the spot for New Year celebrations.