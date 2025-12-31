Excise officials launch raids ahead of New Year

December 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the New Year celebrations, Excise officials carried out precautionary raids across several parts of the city this morning to curb illegal activities and raise public awareness.

The operations were led by Mysuru Division Excise Superintendent G. Vivek and Deputy Superintendent H.K. Ramesh, with Inspectors, Sub‑Inspectors, and staff from all Zones of Mysuru city participating. Their focus was to prevent illicit liquor sales during 2026 New Year festivities.

Joint raids were conducted in Aleem Nagar, Sai Baba Colony, Abdul Kalam Nagar, Vandemataram Colony (Blocks 1 and 2), Yellamma Colony and Belavatta village. No illegal liquor or narcotic substances were found during the inspections.

Officials warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the sale, transport, consumption, possession or facilitation of Excise violations or narcotics.

At the same time, awareness campaigns were held to educate residents about the dangers of substance abuse and the legal consequences of such offences. Citizens were urged to immediately report any suspicious activity related to Excise violations or narcotics to the Department.