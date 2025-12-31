Gem Box: Teen’s quick action averts fire threat on railway track

December 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An 18-year-old boy displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind by single-handedly preventing a fire from spreading along a railway track near Yadavagiri in Mysuru yesterday. The incident, which could have posed a serious threat to passing trains and nearby areas, was brought under control largely due to his timely intervention.

The youth, identified as Prajwal, a resident of Metagalli, was passing along the railway track when he noticed flames rapidly spreading through dry vegetation close to the rails.

Without hesitation, he sprang into action. Prajwal procured a water can from a nearby mechanic-cum-puncture shop and began dousing the fire. For nearly an hour, he repeatedly fetched water from nearby houses, making more than ten trips on foot despite the danger and physical strain.

Witnesses said that although several people were present near the track, hardly anyone came forward to control the fire. Prajwal, however, remained focused on averting a possible disaster. Braving intense heat, smoke and risk to his own safety, he continued his efforts until the flames were extinguished.

Recalling the incident, Prajwal said he acted instinctively. “I did not think twice. I took a water can from the puncture shop and started bringing water from nearby houses. Many trains pass on this track regularly and I was worried the fire might spread towards the railway line and cause serious damage. I did whatever I could to stop it,” he said.

Residents lauded Prajwal’s bravery and sense of civic responsibility, stating that his selfless act helped avert a potentially major accident and underscored how timely action by an individual can ensure public safety.

Dinesh Kumar, Inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru Railway Station, appreciated the youth’s efforts and said the Railways would intensify awareness to prevent such incidents. He also said Prajwal’s name would be recommended for an award.