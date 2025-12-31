Mystery shrouds youth’s death: Body, bike found charred on Nanjangud outskirts

December 31, 2025

Nanjangud: The death of a youth, whose body and motorcycle were found charred on the road leading to Korehundi on the outskirts of Nanjangud on Monday night, has remained a mystery. Police have begun investigating to ascertain whether the youth was murdered or was it an accident. The youth’s family members have expressed their doubts over the death and have lodged a Police complaint.

The deceased youth has been identified as Aditya (23), son of Basavanna of Rampura village in the taluk. His body and bike were found charred at a deserted place near Hullahalli Canal on Monday night.

On Monday morning, Aditya, who works as a contract employee at a private factory left his house to get his bike repaired but did not come home even in the evening. His mother Ambika had called him over the mobile phone at about 4 pm and had asked him to come home soon to which Aditya had replied that he would be back soon. But at about 7 pm, someone known to Aditya’s family informed them about the incident over the phone.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told the Police that a moving bike had caught fire in the deserted place and the youth who was riding the bike was also up in flames. Though the youth tried to turn the bike towards a residential layout, but was unable to do so and was charred to death.

Expressing doubts over his son’s death, Aditya’s father Madesh has lodged a complaint at Nanjangud Rural Police Station. The Police, who registered a case, shifted the body to a hospital where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

Only a thorough investigation will reveal whether the death was due to murder or an accident.