‘CFTRI-trained millers find global avenues’

December 31, 2025

CSIR distinguished scientist speaks at International School of Milling Technology course valedictory

Mysore/Mysuru: The CSIR – Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, offers a flour milling technology course that has opened global opportunities for its students, said Dr. Shailaja Donempudi, Distinguished Scientist and Head, Business Development Group at Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi.

She observed that students trained under the programme can establish enterprises not only in India but also abroad.

Speaking at the valedictory of 44th International School of Milling Technology (ISMT) course at Cheluvamba Hall of CSIR-CFTRI on Monday, Dr. Shailaja emphasised that those continuing traditional family businesses must focus on value addition, while new entrepreneurs should confidently launch start-ups.

Graduates of CFTRI’s flour milling technology programme are already working in several countries, with Africa showing particularly high demand for such expertise. Academic collaborations, she noted, are opening new opportunities and strengthening the sector globally.

Dr. Shailaja highlighted that flour milling offers abundant employment opportunities not only in India but also in Dubai, the Middle East and Europe. She urged students to fully utilise this demand, pointing out that food today is not merely a commodity but an emotional product — an evolving factor that supports the growth of the milling industry.

She encouraged innovation, skill development and the use of financial schemes such as the Centre’s MUDRA loans to establish new ventures.

Dr. Suresh D. Sakhare, Principal of ISMT, recalled that the course was launched in 1981 through a collaboration between Government of India and Switzerland. Designed to meet the needs of the milling industry, it imparts technical expertise and management skills, preparing students to address modern challenges in the sector, he added.

Over 900 students trained at CFTRI are now working in more than 120 countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Libya, Nepal, Mongolia, Oman, Sri Lanka, Syria and the UAE— helping these nations achieve food self-sufficiency. Their expertise has also enhanced quality standards in the milling industry worldwide.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Giridhar Parvatam, Chief Scientist and HRD Head Dr. Revathi Bhaskaran and Course Coordinator M. Saravanan were present.