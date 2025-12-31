Chamundi Hill braces for New Year devotee rush

December 31, 2025

DC chairs meeting, directs special arrangements for deity’s darshan

Mysore/Mysuru: Anticipating a huge rush of devotees to Chamundi Hill on New Year tomorrow (Jan. 1), Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has instructed officials to make suitable arrangements for the convenience of visitors.

Chairing a meeting of officers at his office meeting hall here yesterday, DC Reddy said that with the Lalitha Sahasranama scheduled on Jan. 2 at the hilltop, followed by the weekend on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, a large number of devotees are expected to throng the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple. To streamline the rush, he directed that the number of darshan rows be increased.

To ensure smooth vehicular movement and adequate parking, necessary steps should be taken. In case of a heavy influx of devotees, even VIP vehicles may be stopped near the Mahishasura statue, with arrangements made to ferry devotees to the temple using battery-operated vehicles, the DC suggested.

“Drinking water should be provided at more locations and sufficient cleaning staff must be deployed to keep the premises tidy. KSRTC Urban authorities should increase the frequency of bus services to Hill,” he said.

The Health & Family Welfare Department should station two ambulances on the Hill. The quality of prasada prepared at Dasoha Bhavan should be tested to ensure there is no scope for any untoward incident, he added.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority M.J. Roopa and Chief Priest of the temple N. Shashishekar Dixit were present.