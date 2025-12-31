Mysuru readies to ring in New Year

December 31, 2025

Police Band performance at Palace from 11 pm to 12 am; fireworks display from 12 am to 12.15 am

Deputy Commissioner puts officials on alert to meet rush of devotees atop Chamundi Hill

Cops set up 30 check-posts to curb drunken driving

Mysore/Mysuru: Colourful fireworks will light up the sky, marking the New Year celebrations at Mysore Palace tonight, with the illuminated architectural marvel providing a spectacular backdrop.

The celebrations will begin with a performance by the Karnataka Police Band, whose English and Kannada orchestra will set the mood and keep the surging crowd engaged from 11 pm till midnight, followed by a fireworks display.

Every year, New Year celebrations at the Mysore Palace are held on a grand scale, featuring fireworks, illumination and large cultural events. The fireworks display, a tradition that has been continued since 2017, draws thousands of residents and tourists to the heritage precinct to witness the transition from the old year to the new.

For 15 minutes, fireworks will dominate the Palace skyline, forming the centrepiece of the city’s New Year revelry. The display has been designed to rival the splendour of pyrotechnic shows staged against world-famous landmarks.

However, in 2024, the planned performance by the Police Band from Dec. 31 until midnight, along with the fireworks display scheduled from 12 am to 12.15 am, was cancelled as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2024, at the age of 92.

Tonight, the festivities will unfold alongside the Winter Festival, which commenced with a Flower Show on Dec. 21.

Since then, the Palace has been glowing every evening with radiant illumination, emerging as a major attraction for celebrants and visitors alike.

For one minute tonight, the New Year display will feature eco‑friendly green fireworks. Immediately afterwards, spectators will witness a silent illumination sequence — a light show designed to captivate without sound.

30 check-posts across city

As announced earlier, the Mysuru City Police have set up over 30 check-posts to curb drunken driving. Barricades have been erected along the Outer Ring Road to prevent motorcycle stunts, overspeeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

More than 1,450 Police personnel will be deployed on the roads to check drunken driving. In addition, five platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police and 10 platoons of the City Armed Reserve Police will be pressed into service to ensure accident-free roads.

Further, Police personnel in mufti, equipped with body-worn cameras, will visit pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants to verify whether any special parties are being held without permission, as all such events require clearance from jurisdictional Police.

Adequate Police force has also been deployed at all strategic points to prevent public nuisance by revellers in an inebriated condition. Police clarified that their objective is not to act as party-spoilers but to prevent accidents and they have appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly.