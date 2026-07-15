Jailbreak in Kalaburagi

July 15, 2026

Three life convicts escape from Central Prison, one apprehended

Second incident in two weeks at Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s home town

Kalaburagi: Days after an accused, arrested under the POCSO Act, had escaped from Afzalpur Police Station in the district, another case of three life imprisonment convicts escaping from Kalaburagi Central Prison has been reported from the home town of Home Minister Priyank Kharge yesterday.

However, the Police were able to apprehend one of the escapees, who was serving 20-year jail term after being found guilty under the POCSO Act.

Those who escaped from the prison were identified as Mastan, a resident of Islampur in Basavakalyana taluk; Santosh, a resident of Aurad taluk and Sagar, a resident of Bakkachowdi village in Bidar district.

Meanwhile, the Police were able to secure Santosh, the convict under POCSO Act from Humnabad at 6.30 pm yesterday. Police have set a Statewide manhunt for the other two prisoners Mastan, a convict in POCSO case and Sagar, who was imprisoned in a murder case.

According to Police sources, the three convicts escaped by scaling the compound wall after cutting through the iron bars of the washroom window between 4 am and 4.30 am. The Police have also launched an investigation into the nature of security lapse at Central Prison.

On learning about the incident, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner S.D. Sharanappa and other senior officers visited the Central Prison and conducted the preliminary investigation.