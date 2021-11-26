Jain Yuva Sanghtan fetes Fasting Devotee

November 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maskaman Fasting devotee Anand Raj Bhansali Patwa, who completed Tapasya (48 days of fasting) under the blessings of Ruchitaji and Vivekprabhaji at Sri S.S. Jain Bhawan in Halladkeri, Mysuru, was felicitated by the members of Sri Sthankvasi Jain Yuva Sanghtan recently.

Anand Raj Patwa consumed only warm water till sunset for continues 48 days without taking any solid food.

Earlier, Yuva Sanghtan President Manohar Sankhla welcomed. Founder-President Budhmal Baghmar, Past President Rajan Baghmar, Kamal Kishore Lodha, Dharmachand Mutha, Prakash Gandhi, Sunil Patwa, Dinesh Pipada, Sampat Baghmar,

Goutham Patwa, Bharath Patwa, SS Jain Sangh President Tejraj Nangwath and Secretary Subhash Dhoka, Helping Hands Jain Organisation President Mahaveer Chand Khabiya and others were present.