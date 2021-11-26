ACB raid: Rs. 3.5 crore properties found with K.R. Pet Executive Engineer Srinivas
News

ACB raid: Rs. 3.5 crore properties found with K.R. Pet Executive Engineer Srinivas

November 26, 2021

2.5 kg gold, 5.5 kg silver, Rs. 32 lakh cash, various property documents found

Mysore/Mysuru: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who conducted raids on the residence of Hemavathi Left Bank Canal Executive Engineer Srinivas in city have unearthed cash, jewellery and documents of various properties worth Rs. 3.5 crore.

During the raid, the ACB sleuths found 1 kg gold worth Rs. 60 lakh at his Bogadi residence in city and 1.5 kg gold ornaments in his Canara bank locker, 5.5 kg silver, Rs. 32 lakh cash at his house and his bank account, a flat worth Rs. 1 crore, two luxury cars worth Rs. 25 lakh, a farm house at Hadinaru village in Nanjangud taluk, two acre agricultural land near Bannikuppe in Hunsur taluk and near K.R. Nagar and one site each in Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar and Vasanthnagar in Mysuru. The total value of the properties is about Rs. 3.5 crore.

A native of Cheeranahalli village in K.R. Nagar taluk, Srinivas, who joined for service in the Irrigation Department had served in Hassan, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Malavalli and was presently serving as the Executive Engineer at the Hemavathi Right Bank Canal Division at K.R. Pet. He was set to retire in February 2022.

The officials, who knocked on the doors of Srinivas’s house in Bogadi at about 5.45 am on Wednesday, conducted simultaneous raids on his farm house at Hadinaru village and his Office in K.R. Pet. When they continued their operation on the second day yesterday, the above properties were found.

ACB ACP Arunankshu Giri and Mandya ACB Dy.SP Dharmendra guided Inspectors Vinod Kumar, Purushotham, Kumar and C. Kiran Kumar and staff Venkatesh, Kumar, Mahesh, Papanna, Netravathi and others in the raid.

READ ALSO  ACB raids officials in Mysuru, Mandya

Inspection and verification of documents were on and ACB officials said that today, they will be verifying documents pertaining to Srinivas’s house and other properties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching