Jairam Ramesh in city for book launch on Feb.21

February 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Literary Association has organised a programme to launch the book ‘A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V.K. Krishna Menon’ authored by Jairam Ramesh, at Rotary West auditorium in Saraswathipuram in city on Friday, 21st February, at 11 am, according to Reginald Wesley, Hon. Secretary of Mysore Literary Association.

Retired diplomat Ravi Joshi will be in conversation with the author after the book launch.

About the book: It is a compelling biography of one of India’s most controversial and consequential public figures. V.K. Krishna Menon continues to command our attention not just because he was Jawaharlal Nehru’s confidant and soulmate but also for many of his own political and literary accomplishments. A relentless crusader for Indian independence in the UK in the 1930s and 1940s, he was a global star at the United Nations in the 1950s before he was forced to resign as Defence Minister in the wake of the India-China war of 1962.

Meticulously researched and based entirely on new archival material, this book reveals Krishna Menon in all his capabilities and contradictions. It is also a rich history of the tumultuous times in which he lived and which he did so much to shape.

About the author: Jairam Ramesh is currently a Congress MP representing Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha. He was previously the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) at the Ministry of Environment and Forests from May 2009 to July 2011.

