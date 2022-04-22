Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s bust unveiled atop Chamundi Hill

April 22, 2022

Villagers pool in Rs. 8 lakh to honour the late ruler of Mysore; recall contributions

Mysore/Mysuru: The 3.5 ft. bust of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (1918-1974) was unveiled atop Chamundi Hill this morning. The total height of the bust is six-and-a-half feet including the pedestal and the villagers of Chamundi Gram Panchayat pooled in Rs. 8 lakh for the statue, without using any Government grant.

The bust was inaugurated by Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in the presence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil. Though Patil was not scheduled to attend the event, he stopped by on the way up the Hill to seek blessings of presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari. The Minister was in Mysuru to attend an event at Talur in Jayapura hobli.

Dedicating the bust of Mysore’s 25th Maharaja, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar expressed happiness over the initiative taken by the villagers and recalled the special bond the Maharajas shared with the people, especially those who resided near the Chamundi Temple.

“The Wadiyars have always shared a special bond with the people and I am glad that today, people of Chamundi Hill have honoured Jayachamaraja Wadiyar out of the money collected from among themselves. The villagers have showered their love and respect and the royal family is indebted,” she said.

Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat President Bharath Kalaiah too said that Wadiyars have contributed immensely to the Mysuru region and the foundation stones of the development that are being witnessed now were laid by the Maharajas.

The bust has been installed in the park located opposite the Chamundi Hill Police Outpost and Gram Panchayat Office and it has been carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Surya Prakash, brother of noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The statue has been carved with black schist (Krishna Shile). Many villagers staying in the vicinity of the event venue came to the place and the function was celebrated as a village fair. Though the installation of the bust was proposed a year back, it became a reality only now. Many posed for photos and selfies after the event. Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer Yathiraj Sampathkumaran, Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dikshit and others were present.