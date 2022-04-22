City top cop distributes display cards to auto drivers
April 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another initiative for the benefit of auto passengers and auto drivers alike, the City Traffic Police are issuing QR Code-enabled display cards for auto drivers.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta symbolically launched the drive by distributing the display card to a few auto drivers at his office in  Nazarbad this morning.

Traffic ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy and Inspectors of all Traffic Police Stations were present.

The display card will be distributed to all auto drivers coming under the five Traffic Police Stations in the city — Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Siddarthanagar and V.V. Puram.

The auto drivers have to produce their DL (Driving Licence), Autorickshaw Registration Certificate (RC), Fitness Certificate (FC), Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs for getting the display card before May 31, 2022. The display card has been made  mandatory for display on all passenger autos with effect from June 1, 2022.

Legal action will be initiated under Section 84 (G) read with 192 (A) of Indian Motor Vehicles Act, against such drivers who ply autos without display card.

