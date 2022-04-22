H.D. Kumaraswamy challenges Govt. to demolish unauthorised structures
News

H.D. Kumaraswamy challenges Govt. to demolish unauthorised structures

April 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that he would give a list of illegal buildings in the State, former Chief Minister and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy challenged the Government to demolish them.

Addressing presspersons at a private hotel here yesterday, Kumaraswamy said there are demands from some quarters in the State after unauthorised structures of the culprits of communal violence were razed down in New Delhi. As such, he was willing to give a list of unauthorised  and illegal structures in Mysuru, he said while wondering whether Prime Minister Modi or the State BJP leaders were prepared to demolish them.

Accusing the State Government of rolling out a red carpet for NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) by giving it land, he alleged that now the State Government is buying back the same land by paying NICE company a whopping Rs.100 crore.

Holding Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah as being responsible for BJP coming to power in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy accused Siddharamaiah of  repeatedly making false charges against him.

Charging the BJP Government in the State of being incapable to address problems of the people, he urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give good administration instead of appeasing the BJP and RSS leaders in New Delhi.

Referring to the recent violence in Hubballi, Kumaraswamy said that he was supportive of confiscation of the properties of miscreants involved in vandalism. He also wanted the Government to act firmly against miscreants indulging in looting and arson. 

Continuing his tirade against Siddharamaiah, Kumaraswamy said that the Opposition Leader had attempted to jail him when he was the Chief Minister heading the Congress Government. Contending that Siddharamaiah was more afraid of him (HDK) rather than the BJP, the JD(S) leader argued that is why the Opposition Leader was targeting him often. MLA S.R. Mahesh and other party leaders were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching