H.D. Kumaraswamy challenges Govt. to demolish unauthorised structures

April 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that he would give a list of illegal buildings in the State, former Chief Minister and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy challenged the Government to demolish them.

Addressing presspersons at a private hotel here yesterday, Kumaraswamy said there are demands from some quarters in the State after unauthorised structures of the culprits of communal violence were razed down in New Delhi. As such, he was willing to give a list of unauthorised and illegal structures in Mysuru, he said while wondering whether Prime Minister Modi or the State BJP leaders were prepared to demolish them.

Accusing the State Government of rolling out a red carpet for NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) by giving it land, he alleged that now the State Government is buying back the same land by paying NICE company a whopping Rs.100 crore.

Holding Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah as being responsible for BJP coming to power in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy accused Siddharamaiah of repeatedly making false charges against him.

Charging the BJP Government in the State of being incapable to address problems of the people, he urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give good administration instead of appeasing the BJP and RSS leaders in New Delhi.

Referring to the recent violence in Hubballi, Kumaraswamy said that he was supportive of confiscation of the properties of miscreants involved in vandalism. He also wanted the Government to act firmly against miscreants indulging in looting and arson.

Continuing his tirade against Siddharamaiah, Kumaraswamy said that the Opposition Leader had attempted to jail him when he was the Chief Minister heading the Congress Government. Contending that Siddharamaiah was more afraid of him (HDK) rather than the BJP, the JD(S) leader argued that is why the Opposition Leader was targeting him often. MLA S.R. Mahesh and other party leaders were present.