Native healing methods should be passed on to next generation: Health Minister

April 22, 2022

9th International Congress of Society for Ethnopharmacology held

Mysore/Mysuru: Advocating the need for passing on native healing methods to the next generation, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that at the same time it is also important to properly document all medical research and innovations.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 9th International Congress of Society for Ethnopharmacology (SFE), India, organised jointly by SFE-India Mysuru Chapter, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, at Sri Rajendra auditorium in JSS Medical College campus here this morning.

Noting that the theme of the Congress, ‘Redefining Ethnopharmacology for the global health and well being’ is very apt, Dr. Sudhakar said that there seems to be no herb which does not have a medicinal value.

Pointing out that even Western countries have started to look at India for medicinal research, he said that it is a matter of pride that India has been able to do wonders in the field of Pharmacology and Medicine.

Observing that it is an age old phenomenon to use natural substances to get relief from pain, the Minister said that in the past opium was used to treat cancer, while morpiums are used in treatment now. Maintaining that clove and its oil was commonly used for pain relief, Dr. Sudhakar said that ethanol, which has several properties is an active ingredient in clove.

Asserting that many people used kashaya, the traditional drink when the deadly COVID pandemic struck the world two years ago, the Minister said that neem, ginger and honey are the main ingredients of kashaya and it was found to have worked wonders for many people who consumed it. Stating that ancient Indians right from Indus Valley civilisation had herbal remedies for ailments, he said that with scientific advancements, modern medicine always looks for evidence and documents.

Observing that historical knowledge should not die along with the person who has it, Dr. Sudhakar said that the Government is providing necessary facilities and incentives for promoting such knowledge.

Maintaining that the world today is looking at organic food, natural medicines, yogic sciences etc., that are all Indian, for remedies, he said that proper documentation of all such research is the need of the hour.

Opining that India has a huge scope in health sector, Dr. Sudhakar, quoting WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, said that while Indians go to the whole world, on the other hand, the entire world comes to India through AYUSH. Every person who has the right kind of knowledge about traditional medicines should be encouraged, he added.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Shekar Dutt, former Chhattisgarh Governor and former Defence Secretary, delivered the presidential address.

Dr. T. M. Pramod Kumar, SFE-22 Organising Chairman and Principal, JSS College of Pharmacy, SFEC-2022 Chairman of Scientific Services Dr. Pulok K. Mukherjee, Vice-President Indraneel Das, Secretary Dr. Subash C. Mandal, Organising Secretary Dr. K. Mruthyunjaya and others were present.