Ksheera Samriddhi Co-operative Bank will be started soon: Minister

April 22, 2022

Periyapatna: Co-operation and District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said that Ksheera Samriddhi Cooperative Bank is likely to start functioning in the next 15 days.

He was speaking after inaugurating the branch office of Federation of Mysuru District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union at its new building and also a cattle fair at Periyapatna Junior College Grounds on Tuesday.

“Chief Minister has a lot of love for the farmers of the State and hence announced the establishments of Ksheera Samriddhi Cooperative Bank (Milk Bank) in the budget the logo of which has already been released by Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah. The Bank will start functioning in the next 15 days after getting permission from Reserve Bank of India,” he added.

Ruling out the merger of the proposed Bank with District Cooperative Central (DCC) Bank, the Minister said that producers of milk will be given all facilities for the overall development of both farmers and the co-operative sector.

Disclosing that there was a demand for re-introduction of Yeshasvini Scheme across the State, he said that efforts were on since 2-3 years for the implementation of the scheme.

“Now, the Chief Minister has announced re-introduction of Yeshasvini scheme, which was recently launched by Union Minister Amit Shah. The Government will re-introduce the scheme in the next 15-20 days, which will offer health protection to farmers and co-operatives,” he said.

Lake rejuvenation

Somashekar assured that sincere efforts will be made to rejuvenate the lakes in Periyapatna region. “Already 70 percent of the lakes have been filled and steps will be initiated towards removing the obstacles. The Government has directed the local administration to purchase 10 acres of land initially to set up cattle feed manufacturing unit which will help local farmers apart from providing employment to youths. There are 15 Milk Federations in the State and it is good that the first Cattle Feed manufacturing unit is coming at Periyapatna resulting in the demand of maize and other food grains which will improve the financial conditions of the local farmers,” the Minister said.

Four-lane road project

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who spoke on the occasion said that Periyapatna will see development activities in the coming days. A four-lane road project will soon begin and a sum of Rs. 50 lakh has been released for the overall development of Masanikamma Temple.

Periyapatna MLA K. Mahadev, who also spoke, said that the farmers of the taluk depend excessively on tobacco crop and if animal husbandry is given priority, it will help them greatly. He pointed out that some families have given importance to animal husbandry and observed that even during the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, Mysuru Milk Federation has protected the interests of farmers.

Mysuru District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Ltd (MYMUL) President P.M. Prasanna said “Earlier, 40,000 litres milk was being produced in Periyapatna taluk, which has touched 1 lakh litres now. We intend to increase it to 2 lakh litres and 70 to 80 milk producing associations and 42 milk producing centres are working in this direction.”

Hostel for girl students

There are plans start a cattle feed manufacturing unit and a hostel for 250 girl students, he said and added that the District Minister and the MP were fully cooperating.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, MYMUL Directors Somashekar, Mahesh, Eregowda, Omprakash, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Dr. B.N. Shadaksharamurthy and others were present at the programme.