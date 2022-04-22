‘K.R. Constituency roads to be made accident-free’
News

‘K.R. Constituency roads to be made accident-free’

April 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA S.A. Ramdas has said that efforts are on to ensure that the roads of K.R. Constituency are safe and accident-free.

He was speaking after launching road development works at Ward numbers 52, 60 and 62 of his Constituency. To make the roads safe to drive and accident-free, about 250 kms of the total 421 kms in his Constituency has already been developed.

Ramdas performed guddali puja for road asphalting works from Jockey Factory to the road connecting Gurupadaswamy Main Road, development works Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Ward No. 60 and underground drainage works at Venkatalingaiah Layout in Ward No. 52.

Corporators Shanthamma Vadivelu, Chayadevi Naveen, BJP leader M. Vadivelu and other officials were present during the launch of works.

