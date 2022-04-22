Cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of trains

April 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) is carrying out critical civil engineering and signalling works at Belagavi Station of Hubballi Division and at Chikjajur and Hosadurga Stations over Mysuru Division.

In view of this it has been decided for fully cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of the following train services:

Full cancellation

1. Train No.17326 Mysuru to Belagavi Vishwamanava Express is fully cancelled from 22.4.2022 to 4.5.2022 (13 days).

2. Train No.17325 Belagavi to Mysuru Vishwamanava is fully cancelled from 23.4.2022 to 5.5.2022 (13 days).

3. Train No.07368 Hubballi to Arsikere Special Express journey commencing on 22.4.2022, 25.4.2022 and 29.4.2022is fully cancelled (3 days)

4. Train No.07367 Arsikere to Hubballi Special Express journey commencing on 23.4.2022, 26.4.2022 and 30.4.2022 of is fully cancelled (3 days).

Partial cancellation

1. Train No.20653 KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi is partially cancelled between Dharwad and Belagavi from 27.4.2022 to 3.5.2022 (7 days) duly short terminating at Dharwad.

2. Train No.20654 Belagavi to KSR Bengaluru is partially cancelled between Belagavi and Dharwad from 28.4.2022 to 4.5.2022 and will be originating from Dharwad during the said period at its schedule time.

Diversion

1. Train No.16210 Mysuru to Ajmer Express journey commencing on 26.4.2022, 28.4.2022 and 3.5.2022 will be diverted to run via Hubballi, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hotgi, Solapur and Pune Station skipping commercial stoppages at Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad and Satara.

2. Train No.16209 Ajmer to Mysuru Express journey commencing on 24.4.2022, 29.4.2022 and 1.5.2022 will be diverted to run via Pune, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag and Hubballi Station skipping commercial stoppages at Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, Londa and Dharwad.

3. Train No.12782 Nizamuddin to Mysuru Swarnajayanti Express journey commencing on 25.4.2022 and 2.5.2022 will be diverted to run via Pune, Daund, Solapur, Hotgi, Gadag and Hubballi Station skipping commercial stoppages at Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, Londa and Dharwad.