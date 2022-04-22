MUDA reclaims encroached land worth Rs.100 crore
April 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning operation on Thursday, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) reclaimed 6.13 acres of land that was encroached upon in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage of the city.

The MUDA in 1984 had acquired 6.13 acres of land coming under Hinkal Survey No.264, for formation of Vijayanagar third stage layout. But some people, after creating fake documents to claim ownership of land, had encroached upon the land by building unauthorised sheds. But the MUDA authorities, armed with the Court order and as well as supporting documents, cleared all encroachments on the land by demolishing sheds and reclaimed the land measuring 6.13 acres located near Basavaraj Circle  in E Block of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage. The  current market rate of the said land is  about Rs.100 crore.

The operation was carried out as instructed by MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and under the supervision of EEs Sunil and Mohan, AEEs K.R. Mahesh, Nagesh, Yadugiri, Ravindrakumar and Raghavendra and other officials.

