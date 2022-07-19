Jayadeva Hospital Director’s tenure extended by a year
Jayadeva Hospital Director’s tenure extended by a year

July 19, 2022

Bengaluru: Just a day before the tenure of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascualar Sciences and Research (Jayadeva Hospital), Bengaluru, Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath was to end (July 19), the State Government on Monday extended his tenure by a year (till July 19, 2023).

The Government issued an official notification in this regard on July 18, thus putting an end to the uncertainty over Dr. Manjunath’s extension as Director of the largest Cardiology Hospital in the State.

With the Government not taking any decision even when a couple of days was left for the completion of the tenure of Dr. Manjunath, the Jayadeva Hospital faculty and staff had written a letter to the Government seeking extension of his tenure. Even a host of associations and organisations had warned of an agitation if Dr. Manjunath’s tenure was not extended by the Government, considering his contribution for the growth of the Hospital. With pressure mounting on the Government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself called Dr. Manjunath on Monday afternoon to inform him about the extension of his tenure, following which the official notification was issued later in the evening, it is learnt.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To "Jayadeva Hospital Director's tenure extended by a year"

  1. Tane Basavanna says:
    July 20, 2022 at 12:07 am

    Caterpillar moustached Lingayat Bommaimis is sacred of Deve Gowda, whose son-in-law this person is, and hence the extension. There are a dime-a-dozen cardiologists in the state, who can take over from him.

    Reply
  2. Mann Ki Baat, Bisi Bele Baat! says:
    July 20, 2022 at 12:14 am

    His father-in-law Devegowda must have telephoned this fool Bommai for this extension. All corrupt politicians, Thanks to India’s independence!

    Reply

