Pramoda Devi Wadiyar unveils Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s bust

July 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 103rd birth anniversary celebration of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (JC Wadiyar), Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust had organised a programme at its premises on Krishnaraja Boulevard here yesterday.

On the occasion, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Patron of Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust, unveiled the bust of the Trust-Founder Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, President of the Trust, presided over the event while Dr. N.S. Taranath, Visiting Kannada Professor of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies, Mysuru, was the chief guest.

Recalling the contributions of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (1918-1974) for the overall development of Mysuru city, both Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer lauded his works.

Mysore Maharajas have given prominence to Democracy during their rule. JC Wadiyar was the last Maharaja of the then Mysore State before India acquired its Independence. He was a remarkable ruler and an able administrator too. JC Wadiyar was the real ‘People’s Maharaja,’ who always worked for the welfare and well-being of his subjects, they said.

JC Wadiyar inherited the rare magnanimity of ‘Royalty with Democracy.’ In pre-Independent India, Mysore was the most self-reliant and progressive State. Even in his short tenure as a Maharaja, JC Wadiyar had introduced many schemes for the development of people. A great patron of art, the erstwhile Maharaja had given shelter to numerous musicians and other artistes for promoting art, music and culture. He himself had composed about 97 Kritis as a great contribution to music.

Sri Manteswamy Mutt Seer Sri VarchusWee Srikanta Siddalinga Raje Urs Swamiji and other office-bearers of the Trust were present on the occasion.