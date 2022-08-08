City team leaves for Mt. Kilimanjaro

August 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A team of seven members from Karnataka have left for Uhuru Peak in Kilimanjaro National Park in Republic of Tanzania as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Uhuru Peak which is at a height of 19,354 ft in Kilimanjaro National Park is the highest free standing mountain in the world and highest mountain in Africa. By trekking to the summit, one would have already done one of the 7 summits of the world and 4th most prominent peak on the earth, says DSD Solanki, an adventure enthusiast of Mysuru.

The team consists of 4 male and 3 female members from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The trek of 52 kms will pass through various camps like Machame, Shira 2, Lava Tower, Barranco, Karanga, Barafu & Mweka, before the summit on Uhuru Peak between Aug.12 and Aug. 20.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagged off the expedition by handing over the Tricolour and the expedition flag to the team on Aug. 5 at Mysore Palace premises.

The team members are: DSD Solanki, Punitha Pradeep, Shrigowri, Chethana Seervi and Lenin Choudhary, all from Mysuru; members from Bengaluru are: Girish and Uday Karthik. The expedition is organised by Gulliver Adventures, Bengaluru.