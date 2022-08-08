Material preparation workshop on Dravidian Scripts at CIIL

August 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A five-day workshop on the finalisation of ‘A Handbook on Scripts of Dravidian Languages’ was held at National Testing Service-India of Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru from Aug.1.

The objective behind preparing this handbook was to learn the scripts of Dravidian languages through Devanagari Script.

In this sense, the present handbook can be used by anyone who is able to read and write Devanagari script and also the individuals who know any one of the Dravidian languages besides knowing Devanagari. The Dravidian language speakers can also make use of this handbook to learn other Dravidian languages other than their mother-tongue.

Dr. Pankaj Dwivedi, Officer In-charge, NTS-I and the coordinator of the programme briefed on the contents of the material and the objectives of the workshop to the resource persons.

The experts invited for this workshop were: Prof. Lakshmi Narayan Aurora & Prof. R.V.S. Sundaram, both former Professors of University of Mysore; Dr. M. Balakumar, formerly of CIIL; Dr. Rakesh Cherucode, Principal In-charge, SRLC and Dr. Miriyala Sathya Narayana, SRLC. Besides them, the NTS-I resource persons involved in this work are: Dr. Biresh Kumar, Dr. R. Shakunthala, Dr. M. Narayana Reddy, Dr. AR. Muthukaruppan, Dr. A. Eswaran, Dr. M. Manjunatha, K.K. Pradeepa and Anjali V. Kumar. Prof. Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL, was the patron of this workshop.