No question of leaving Kashmir to Pakistan: Writer Sulibele

August 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that our brave soldiers have succeeded in keeping the enemy at bay at the country’s borders, writer and Orator Chakravarti Sulibele said that there is no question of leaving Kashmir to Pakistan.

He was speaking after releasing writer S. Umesh’s book ‘Kashmir Diary’ at Kalamandira here on Friday.

Noting that every Hill and Mountain of Kashmir stands as a testimony to the courageous acts of our soldiers, Sulibele said that India will also take back Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Asserting that India has one of the strongest defence forces in the world, he said that our martyred soldiers are worshipped in Kashmir even today. Stating that a War Memorial stands at the foot of Tololing Hill in Kashmir, he appealed everyone to visit the site at least once in their lifetime.

Continuing, Sulibele said it is unfortunate that we lost a part of Kashmir to Pakistan. Recalling the politics surrounding Kashmir, he said that the then Kashmir ruler Raja Harisingh came forward for merger with India after Pakistan leader Jinnah threatened to attack Kashmir.

Contending that Indian soldiers returned from Pak-occupied Kashmir to the country’s border following a United Nations intervention, he said that, however, Pakistan failed to honour the UN resolution and the Pak army has continued to stay put in PoK. As a result, one-third of Kashmir, which is known as PoK, still remains under the control of Pakistan, he said.

Regretting that the world has remained silent on the issue, he alleged that some intellects at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are making false claims in respect of PoK issue.

Noting that even Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had opposed special status to Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, Sulibele alleged that the then Government took the stand of keeping Kashmir as a separate entity from India.

Continuing, Sulibele said that India has won all battles against Pakistan since Independence. Pakistan, after realising that it cannot defeat India militarily, has now resorted to acts of terrorism, by brainwashing and training youths and children of India.

Accusing anti-India forces of trying to destabilise the country by acts of terror, sabotage etc., he said that Prime Minister Modi showed grit and determination in scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, which had accorded special status to Kashmir.

Asserting that violence has come down significantly in Kashmir following the scrapping of the Article, he said that the people of Kashmir are now showing keen interest for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which itself shows how things have changed completely in Kashmir under PM Modi’s leadership.

Kargil War hero Captain Naveen Nagappa gave a brief on 1999 Kargil War. Recalling the logistical support that our soldiers got during the war, he said he joined the army after finishing his Mechanical Engineering with the sole purpose of serving the country.

Highlighting the Kargil War preparations and the warfare, he recalled how he was airlifted from the war zone to Srinagar Hospital when he got seriously injured in a hand grenade attack by the enemy.

Naveen further said that he was deeply pained to hear the demise of his fellow armyman Vikram Batra, who could not survive the hand grenade attack.

Sarada Vilas College former Principal Prof. M. Nataraj spoke about the book. Lieutenant General P.C. Thimayya, PVSM, VSM, ADC, who retired as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, presided. Group Captain (Retd.) Dr. Vinay Vittal, senior journalist Ravindra Joshi, author S. Umesh, Dhatri Prakashana’s Brinda Umesh and others were present.