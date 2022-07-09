3 Mysureans among thousands stranded in Amarnath

July 9, 2022

Yatra suspended following flash floods

Mysore/Mysuru: Three from Mysuru, who were part of Amarnath Yatra, are stranded at Sonamarg near Srinagar in Kashmir and are seeking help to return home.

The pilgrimage that began on June 30 has been suspended following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst that left at least 16 people dead and thousands of pilgrims stranded.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Srinath, a resident of Kuvempunagar in Mysuru, who is now staying at a hotel room in Sonamarg after Amarnath Yatra was suspended, said that he, along with his wife Rajeshwari and her friend Narmada, had left Mysuru last Tuesday (July 5) from Mysuru to Bengaluru and took flight to Kashmir. “After the Yatra was suspended following the tragedy, there are no flights and locals are not helping us out. We have no proper information about the flight operations and other facility to return home,” said a worried Srinath adding that they are waiting for another group of 15 members from Bengaluru including his daughter, son-in-law and other family members and friends, who are walking down to Sonamarg.

Stating that they had booked return flight for July 14, Srinath sought information from officials concerned as no proper communication was possible at the moment as phones were not working, internet not working and even hotels charging exorbitantly taking adavantage of the situation.

When SOM contacted Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, he clarified that “As they (Mysureans) are on a private visit and now in a safer place, they have to make their own arrangements. They can catch a cab to Srinagar and take flight from there. If people are struck at Amarnath Yatra, the concerned authority would definitely come to their rescue.”

The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine in South Kashmir, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food.