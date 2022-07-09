‘Tent tourism is attractive, cheaper’
‘Tent tourism is attractive, cheaper’

July 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the State Government’s proposal to revive the tent tourism project, former Tourism Minister and current K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh told Star of Mysore that he fully endorsed the project.

“I had been to Europe and London on personal visits and I saw the tent houses there and I discussed the same in 2018 with Tourism officials Anil Kumar and Kumar Pushkar. I had come up with a detailed plan and asked the officials to work on it. Tent tourism is attractive and needs less investment. Moreover, we can shift the tents wherever we want to,” he added.

“The area in front of Lalitha Mahal provides a beautiful view in the backdrop of the Palace and the Chamundi Hill and it will be a wonderful experience for the tourists with hundreds of illuminated tents. Camp-sites can come up on the vacant land without even cutting a single tree while ensuring adherence to quality, standards and safety norms,” the former Minister added.

“It was my idea to hand over the Lalitha Mahal Hotel to Taj Group and I had mooted the idea of the ‘Ambaari’ double-decker bus that is popular now,” he revealed.

