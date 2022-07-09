Over 10,000 students visit Science Expo-2022 in city

July 9, 2022

Former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar inaugurates day-long event

Mysore/Mysuru: Braving intermittent drizzle all through the day, over 10,000 school and college students and other Science enthusiasts from across the State took part in the Science Expo-2022 organised by Mysore Science Foundation (MSF) as part of its Decennial celebrations at Sadvidya Semi-residential PU College in Vijayanagar Second Stage here this morning.

The continuous rains seemed to have not dampened the spirits nor distracted the students from being part of this special Science expo, which featured a variety of workshops, demonstrations, Aryabhata Mobile Planetarium 3D show, Mobile Science Lab, Science and Maths Models display, expo by Research students, HAM radio and 3D printing etc.

Former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar inaugurated the expo by offering floral tributes to the portraits of top scientists and operating a remote-controlled drone.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Kumar said that a human being shows interest in learning about the articles, the environment and other living creatures around, right from childhood.

Pointing out that an element of Science is inherent and hidden in everyone, albeit in different scales or levels, he said that today’s scientific world demands updation of knowledge and developments all around.

Observing that newer innovations can be evolved by relentless pursuit and tapping of latest advancements of Science, Technology and other allied fields, the former ISRO Chairman said that everyone will have some sort of scientific temper or talent which needs to be tapped assiduously for the benefit of society.

Noting that our perception system will decide our memory levels, he stressed on the need to be always conscious of the developments around us as this will help to activate and recharge our minds and increase analytical levels within us.

Maintaining that Science and Technology have become so advanced today that we can see the happenings in the world from our pockets sitting at home, he opined that continuous innovations in cellphones, electronic gadgets and mobile networks is helping us beyond our imagination as we get any information we want in our fingertips by a click of the mouse.

Highlighting the uses of Science and Mathematical models for betterment of the world, Kiran Kumar said that the rapid advancements in Robotic Science has helped solved many problems in fields such as Agriculture, Food Science, Climate Change studies, Drone and Aero-modelling, Geological exploration etc.

The Departments of Food Science & Nutrition and Genetics and Genomics of University of Mysore and a host of other educational institutions and Science & Research Organisations/Academies are taking part in this day-long event.

MSF President C. Krishnegowda, Treasurer M.G.N. Prasad, senior CFTRI Scientist Dr. T. Thippeswamy, ISRO Scientist C.D. Prasad, Sadvidya Educational Institutions Secretary M.S.K. Narahari Babu and others were present.

Highlights of the expo

Space on Wheels by ISRO, Aryabhata Mobile Planetarium- 3D Space shows, Mobile Science Lab, Nature Photo Expo, Human anatomy and specimens, Demonstration on Food adulteration detection, Nutrition status assessment, Science and Maths Model making workshop, Robotics Models, Solar goggles, HAM Radio and 3D printing, Aero- Modelling and the like.