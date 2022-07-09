Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji lays foundation for Bhagini Samaja building

July 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern over declining standards in culture, Udupi Pejawar Adokshaja Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that educating children on culture is as important as education in current scenario.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone for construction of Rs. 30 crore building for Bhagini Seva Samaja, the sister concern of Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions, at the Samaja premises in Krishnamurthypuram here yesterday.

Pointing out that there is no dearth of education in our country, the Swamiji said what is important now is to sensitise children on our highly valued culture. Observing that infiltration of a few uncivilised people are hurting the majority of good civilians, he said sensitisation will help a highly cultured society in future and authorities should think of imparting education in this direction.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Junior Seer Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, in his address, said that Pejawar Seer has maintained a good relationship with Sri Ganapathy Ashram. Referring to Bhagini Samaja, he said he has heard about the Samaja and the word ‘Bhagini,’ meaning sister, is very much loved by the Almighty.

MLA S.A. Ramdas said the new building will have coaching classes for UPSC and KPSC exams. Stating that the building will also feature a well-equipped Library, he assured of giving Rs. 20 lakh out of his MLA funds.

Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Chairman R. Guru said it is happy to note that the new building is being constructed with support from Vijaya Vittala Institutions and the works will go on at a brisk pace.

Bhagini Seva Samaja President M. Jagannath Shenoy, who presided, said that it has been planned to complete the construction in two years as suggested by the Seers. The Institution, apart from conducting coaching classes and carrying out other academic activities, will mould the children as better citizens by imparting them ‘Samskruti’ and ‘Samskara.’ Corporator Pallavi Begum, Bhagini Samaja Working President B. Srinivas, Hon.Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat, Members Padmaja Srinivas, Vandana Govindakrishna, K.S. Gururaja, A. Vishwanatha and others were present.