Har Ghar Tiranga: National Flags distributed to School students

August 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Rotary Ivory City Mysore distributed National Flags made out of cloth to the students of Hardwicke School on JLB Road recently.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest and Rotary Ivory City President Rtn. M.N. Ramesh highlighted the importance of National Flag and hoisting it in every home during the 75th Independence Day celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He requested the students to use flags made out of cloth only.

Past Assistant Governor Rtn. Sunil Baliga called upon the students to remember the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters.

On this occasion, represen-tatives from Hardwicke School, Sri Sathya Saibaba School, Madapura Government School, People’s Park Government High School and Acme School collected National Flags to be distributed among the students of their respected schools.

Rtn. IPP. Ifthikar Ahmed, Pushpa, Keshav Kanchan, Pooja Baliga and Sethuraman were present.

Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions (VVEI), Saraswathipuram, too had organised a programme this morning to distribute National Flags to more than 2,500 students and staff of the institution.

This programme was organised responding to the call given by Prime Minister Modi in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Parents were advised to encourage the students to hoist the Tricolour on Aug. 13 at 6 am at their houses and sing the National Anthem too to inculcate patriotism among the future generation. The flag will fly at their houses till Aug.15, 6 pm.

VVEI Hon. Secretary R. Vasudeva Bhat, College Principal H. Sathyaprasad, VVVS Principal B.R. Mangala, HM B.R. Sowmya and students were present.