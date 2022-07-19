MCC intensifies drive against sale, use of banned plastics

July 19, 2022

Seizes over one tonne banned plastics, imposes Rs. 2.80 lakh fine on traders

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which has intensified its drive against sale and use of banned plastics, conducted a drive yesterday, during which the MCC officials and staff seized over one tonne of banned plastics besides imposing a fine of Rs. 2.80 lakh on a single day.

The MCC team, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Roopa, Health Department officials and staff, conducted a day-long drive at Santhepet, APMC and other commercial places during which they seized 1,015 kg of single use banned plastics stored by distributors and imposed a total fine of Rs. 2.80 lakh on the distributors.

The MCC staff also issued warnings to roadside vendors against using single use plastic covers.

ADC Roopa said that the MCC will conduct drives against single use plastics at commercial places in all MCC Wards from today (June 19).

Pointing out that places where single use plastics are stored and distributed will be raided and seized initially as it would prevent distribution of banned plastics to vendors and traders, ADC Roopa said that the banned plastics which are already distributed would be seized later.

The ADC said that the seized plastics were shredded and disposed in a scientific manner.

Banned single use plastic items: Plastic bags, hand bills, flexes, flags, plates, glasses, spoons, plastic sheets which are spread on dining tables, plastic sticks used in ear buds, plastic sheet used inside sweet boxes etc. are some of the banned plastic items which are not to be used anywhere.

Penalty to be imposed if garbage is disposed in plastic bags

The drive against banned plastics will continue in city. Drives will be held in residential areas in the days to come and anyone found disposing household garbage in plastic covers and plastic bags during door-to-door garbage collection will also be fined. As it is the responsibility of all to protect the environment, everyone should join hands in conserving and protecting nature and environment. — Roopa, Additional Deputy Commissioner, MCC