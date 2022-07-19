Goshala at city outskirts nearing completion

July 19, 2022

Built on a 10-acre plot at a cost of Rs. 1.85 crore, the goshala will be inaugurated before Aug. 15

Mysore/Mysuru: The goshala, which is coming up on a 10-acre plot at Ayarahalli in the taluk at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.85 crore and the construction job being executed by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDC) is nearing completion and will be opened soon.

The Animal Husbandry Department, with an objective of providing shelter and care to stray cattle, is setting up the goshala on the outskirts of the city.

As there was no Government facility for sheltering stray cattle, owner-less cows and cows seized by the Police, private agencies such as the Mysore Pinjrapole Society used to take care of these neglected cattle.

Once the goshala starts functioning, stray cattle will be sheltered in this goshala, where they will also be taken care of, including their water, fodder and health needs. Almost all the works have been completed and fencing works around the goshala will be taken up soon and the goshala is expected to be inaugurated before Aug. 15.

Animal Husbandry Department District Deputy Director Dr. B.N. Shadakshara Murthy told Star of Mysore that all the works have been completed except for fencing and some little works. The goshala will be inaugurated by the Minister before Aug. 15.

“The goshala has all the facilities and Rs. 70 will be provided by the Government for each cattle head sheltered here. The Animal Husbandry Department, along with various organisations, with an aim of providing care to stray cattle, will seek grants and take care of stray cattle in a better way,” Dr. Shadakshara Murthy said.