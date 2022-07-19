Won’t contest from Chamundeshwari again: Ex-CM Siddharamaiah

July 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that he would not contest from Chamundeshwari Constituency again, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah called upon Congress workers to work unitedly for ensuring the victory of the party candidate in the Constituency and to root out the corrupt BJP Government.

He was addressing party workers after inaugurating Yelwal-Jayapura Block Congress party office-bearers installation programme organised at Congress Bhavan near the city Railway Station here on Sunday.

Ending the speculation about his contest from Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency again, Siddharamaiah told the party workers in clear terms not to press for his contest from the Assembly segment.

Recalling the reasons why he lost from Chamundeshwari segment in the 2018 Assembly polls, the former CM said that, however, the people of Badami elected him and sent him to the Assembly.

Maintaining that he has been invited by party workers to contest from Kolar, Koppal, Hunsur, Varuna and a few other Constituencies, Siddharamaiah said he has not yet decided on the Constituency he would contest from in next year’s Assembly polls.

Reiterating that the 2023 Assembly polls would be his last one, Siddharamaiah asserted that he would not accept any post, including nomination to Rajya Sabha, later on.

Accusing the BJP of being mired in corruption, Siddharamaiah called upon the party workers to dethrone the corrupt BJP Government and to keep out JD(S), which is hoping for a hung Assembly, from power.

Siddu in relax mood

Taking time off from his daily political activities, Siddharamaiah on Sunday went into a relax mood and keenly watched the wrestling tournament organised by Kalasiddanahundi’s Akhila Karnataka Badavara Bandhu Siddharamiah Abhimaanigala Balaga, as part of his 75th birthday celebrations at D. Devaraj Urs Multi-purpose Stadium in Dasara Exhibition premises in the city.

The tournament featured a total of 30 bouts. Pailwan Karthik Kaate of Davangere won the tournament by defeating Pailwan Praveen Kumar of Haryana.

Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Congress leaders Shivanna, Rakesh Papanna, Tournament Co-ordinator Pailwan Krishna and villagers of Kalasiddanahundi were present.