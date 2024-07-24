JD(S) leader rubbishes charges against HDK

July 24, 2024

S.R. Mahesh says there is no MUDA site in HDK or his family member’s name in city

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) leader and former Minister S.R. Mahesh has strongly refuted an allegation made by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana yesterday that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) is also a beneficiary of alternative site allotted by MUDA.

S.R. Mahesh was speaking to the media at his office in Rama Vilas Road in city this morning.

“H.D. Kumaraswamy applied for an industrial site in 1985 and he was allotted a 75×280 site at Industrial Suburb in the city by MUDA. He paid the prescribed amount in full to MUDA as per rules. But a portion of the site allotted to him was subsequently allotted by MUDA to another person. Later, HDK gave two applications one each in 2017 and 2019 asking MUDA to provide an alternate site as the site allotted to him was partially allotted to another person,” said S.R. Mahesh and added that he was not allotted any alternate site by MUDA thereafter.

Continuing, the JD(S) leader said that HDK again applied for alternate site on 07.01.2023 and till date, neither HDK, his wife Anita Kumaraswamy nor son Nikhil Kumaraswamy have any site allotted by MUDA in the city.

“H.D. Kumaraswmay became CM of the State twice after he was first allotted a MUDA site in 1985 and he could have used his position to get alternate site but he never misused his power to get site for himself or his wife and son as alleged by Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshmana,” said S.R. Mahesh and concluded by saying that the present directive of the Government to suspend operations of MUDA till further orders has caused hardships to citizens and accused the Government of punishing the public instead of punishing the guilty.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, City JD(S) President Chaluvegowda, ex-Corporators SBM Manju and K.V. Sridhar were present.