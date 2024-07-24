Set an example, return sites to MUDA: Ex-MP Prathap Simha’s advise to CM

July 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, has advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to set a rare precedent by returning 14 sites allotted to his wife Parvathi to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Simha told media persons outside City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning, “Siddaramaiah is a mass leader, but won’t call him corrupt. When compared to his predecessors, Siddaramaiah is not that much wealthy. But Siddaramaiah should not let his image take a beating for a mere 14 sites and surrender the sites immediately to MUDA.”

“Hand over the probe into MUDA scam to an able person like former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde. Your brother-in-law may have erred, without bringing it your notice. If you don’t return the sites, several others who got sites illegally will feel further emboldened. If you set the precedent by returning the sites, MUDA will be richer by Rs. 4,000 crore,” said Simha in his advise to the Chief Minister.