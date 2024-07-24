MUDA Site Scam – To duck MUDA fine, ex-MP Simha had taken ‘illegal path’: K. Marigowda

July 24, 2024

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP had built a asbestos sheet room on G-category site allotted to his wife in Vijayanagar in the city to portray it as a house, states MUDA Chairman

Mysore/Mysuru: More murky affairs are tumbling out from the casket of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allegedly involving various leaders, especially after the 50:50 site scam was unearthed recently.

MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda has stated in a press release that, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha had taken a backdoor route, to avoid paying the fine, for not constructing a house on the plot allotted to his wife Dr. G.S. Arpita, in Vijayanagar in the city.

“The Government had allotted a G-category site (No. 12194/I)of 40ftx60ft dimension in second phase, Vijayanagar fourth stage to Arpita. To obtain the title-deed, it is mandatory to have built the house on the plot or else the 25 percent of the market value of the plot fixed by Sub-Registrar’s office should be paid in the form of the fine. However, Simha, using his influence, got approval for the plan on Aug. 9, 2021, but built a room with Asbestos Cement (AC) Sheet Roof, to portray it as a house.

He also got building Completion Report (CR) on Oct. 4, 2021. The property tax was also fixed on Oct. 21, 2021 and sale deed was issued on Nov. 10, 2021. Following a complaint in this regard, the CR issued to Simha was revoked on Sept. 27, 2023,” explained Marigowda.

Marigowda’s revelations regarding Simha, comes in the wake of latter’s allegations over the site scam at MUDA, where the CM’s wife Parvathi is a alleged beneficiary of 14 sites at Vijayanagar in the city.

He (Marigowda) has also denied any wrongdoing on the part of CM Siddaramaiah, saying that the latter has not used any influence to secure sites for his wife. Moreover, the sites were allotted during the tenure of previous BJP Government, added Marigowda, condemning the statement of Simha.

‘Nothing new in cancellation of CR’

Clarifying that the CR issued to his house constructed at Vijayanagar here has been already cancelled, former MP Prathap Simha has termed it unwise to draw an analogy between the developments related to his house and the bigger scam at MUDA.

As CR has been already cancelled, nothing new would arise out of it, but Marigowda being the MUDA Chairman, can take any action within the ambit of law, dared Simha.

“Till date, I have not taken the benefit of any sites including under 50:50 scheme from MUDA, which I say with pride. But I had advised CM Siddaramaiah to take a lead over others, by returning the sites allotted to his wife Parvathi under 50:50 scheme from MUDA. But still there is no word yet in this regard from the CM. Marigowda should answer to this,” said Simha, in a challenging tone.