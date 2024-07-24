Industrialists pressuring us: Minister
Industrialists pressuring us: Minister

July 24, 2024

Bengaluru: Labour Minister Santosh Lad said yesterday that the government is under pressure from the IT industry to implement 14 hours of work for techies, but is evaluating the matter.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Santosh Lad said, “The Bill has come to us because of pressure from the IT industries. The industrialists are pressuring us for this. Since the pressure is from the industry, the Bill has come to us, and we are still evaluating it from the labour department’s perspective.”

“Now, the question is, I want all industrial heads to discuss it. People are free to express their opinions. Since the matter has come to the public, there has been dissent among IT employees.

“I want people to share their opinions. Based on this, we will look into the issue,” he stated and assured, “The Government has done nothing on its own. My department, in our wisdom, will make a decision,” he assured.

