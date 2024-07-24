‘Karnataka Sambhrama 50’ celebrations: Month-long Consumer Expo at Dasara Grounds from July 25

July 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Karnataka Sambhrama-50 to mark the golden jubilee of renaming the Mysore State as Karnataka on Nov. 1, 1973, Simon Exhibitors will be conducting a Mega Consumer Expo titled ‘Karnataka Sambhrama 50’ at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city from July 25 to Aug. 25, said Simon Exhibitors Director M.S. Nagachandra.

Addressing the press persons at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here yesterday, he said the expo will also display information on renowned personalities of Karnataka between 1952 and till date which includes Chief Ministers, film & sports personalities, Jnanpith awardees and artistes.

The month-long consumer exhibition will have more than 100 stalls and has been organised based on four concepts — Robotic Butterfly, Animal Kingdom, Himalayan Animals and Avatar.

The expo will be open daily between 4 pm and 9.30 pm.

The expo will brief about contribution from various sports persons, film actors including Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan and Dr. Ambarish and people who contributed for science and technology and other fields.

The expo is not only restricted for consumers but also enriches the knowledge of the people. A few stalls are earmarked to showcase the contribution of various people who fought for the welfare of the State. The expo is designed in such way that it is a must-visit for all, he said.

All under one roof

Nagachandra mentioned that expo will also exhibit dress materials, readymade clothing, sarees, kurta – pyjamas, shirting and suiting materials. A wide range of masala powders, honey, chocolates, chutney powder, pickle, dry fruits will be on sale.

Products from small scale industries to multi-national companies will be available under one roof. Apart from this, amusement park for children and elders will be available.

This apart, a food court will be set up for gastronomes to tickle their taste buds. Cultural programmes have been organised everyday to entertain the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan said that Dasara Exhibition Grounds was an ideal place to host private and Government exhibitions.

Stating that the KEA will add facilities in the coming days to ensure the grounds is available to host year-long exhibitions, Ayub Khan said that existing shops at the grounds will be developed at a cost of Rs. 48 crore in heritage style.

“The Museum, which was originally planned to be developed at Dasara Exhibition Grounds under the Swadeshi Darshan Scheme, will be shifted to the old DC’s Office. The Tourism Department is also mulling to develop Tonga Tourism,” he added.

Ayub Khan also mentioned that the Department of Commerce and Industry was utilising 4.5 acre exhibition ground land for construction of Unity Mall and added that the Department had been requested to develop parking space at the basement.

KEA CEO Rajesh G. Gowda was present at the press meet.