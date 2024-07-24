Road accident in front of Infosys gate: Family donates victim’s organs; gives fresh hope to four organ recipients

July 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The family members of an accident victim, who had sustained serious head injuries in a road accident on July 19 morning and declared brain dead by the doctors on July 22, have donated the organs of the accident victim, thus giving a new lease of life to four persons waiting for organ transplant.

On July 19 morning, C.R. Chandra, a resident of Koorgalli, on the outskirts of city, was proceeding from Koorgalli side to Infosys at Hebbal Industrial Area on his bike to drop his wife Prema, who is working at the Food Court in Infosys.

While he was proceeding in front of Infosys Gate, a LPG cylinder laden truck, which came from the opposite direction, hit the bike in front of Infosys Gate resulting in Chandra sustaining serious head injuries and Prema with minor injuries.

VV Puram Traffic Police, who had registered a case, had shifted the injured to a private hospital in city and Chandra was later shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, where he was kept on life support.

On July 22, the patient was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist Doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru. As Chandra was in good health at the time of the incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation, the doctors counselled his family and relatives, who gave their consent to donate Chandra’s organs.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from SOTTO (State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation) initiated the process and Chandra’s liver, kidneys and corneas were harvested. The cross-clamp and harvest procedures took place on the days the patient was declared dead at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, thus giving a new lease of life to four recipients.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is a Licensed Centre for Multi-organ Transplants in Mysore which is now recognized as the 5th Zone for Organ Transplants under SOTTO, Karnataka.

Chandra is survived by his wife Prema, daughters Divya and Bhavya and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Hanasoge village in K.R. Nagar taluk yesterday.