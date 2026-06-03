JITO Ladies Wing organises Sports Fiesta 2.0

June 3, 2026

Mysuru, June 3 – JITO Ladies Wing Mysuru organised Sports Fiesta 2.0 under the aegis of the JITO Chapter and ARC Sports Club in city recently.

The event featured cricket and badminton tournaments.

The cricket tournament witnessed participation from six teams, while the badminton competition attracted more than 100 participants.The event was graced by Mysuru DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Dr. Sini Arjun and Dr. Arjun JITO Ladies Wing President Mona Bhatewara warmly welcomed all the guests and participants and provided an overview of the event.

JITO Main Wing President Vinod Bakliwal shared his thoughts and appreciated the efforts of the Ladies Wing, motivating them to continue organising similar activities. Main Wing Secretary Gautam Salecha also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by Main Wing Vice-President Bherulal Pitliya, Treasurer Nemichand Shrimali, Ladies Wing Coordinators Kantilal Chouhan, Prem Parlecha, Gautam Baghmar, Rajan Baghmar, Manohar Sankhla and Prakash Gandhi.

Youth Wing President Siddharth Kataria and Vipul Pitliya were also present.

Members of Terapanth Yuvak Parishad also marked their presence and extended their support.

In the cricket tournament, Toofani Titans emerged as the Champions while Kriya Team secured the runner-up position. The Thunderbolts Team received the consolation award, along with a cash prize and trophy.