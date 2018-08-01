JL Puram Police hold residents meeting
Jayalakshmipuram Police, as part of its e-beat and people-friendly initiative, held a meeting at Gokulam Park last evening to hear the grievances of residents. The meeting, organised by Head Constable D. Vinod, was presided by ASI Venkatesh Shetty. The residents urged the Police to increase night beat in the area, direct MCC to maintain cleanliness around the park among others.

August 1, 2018

  1. HRSrirangarajan says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:41 am

    I live adjacent to Gokulam park.The field adjoining Mathrumandali special school is a good ground for lush green growth of CONGRESS GRASS,& people urinate everywhere in the field.People throw garbage everywhere in the field.Dog owners bring their dogs for walk & DEFACATION in front of my house.DOG OWNERS SEEM TO THINK THAT IT IS THEIR BIRTHRIGHT FOR DOGS TO DEFACATE IN FRONT OF OTHER ‘ S HOUSES.
    People operate on NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) technology.
    Indians are best to keep their house & their bodies clean ,bur are worst in keeping their STREETS dirty.

