Joyalukkas’ Pride Partnerships Recognition and Innovation in Design Excellence-2026 inaugurated

Joyalukkas’ Pride Partnerships Recognition & Innovation in Design Excellence-2026 was inaugurated by Dr. Joy Alukkas and Jolly Joy Alukkas at the Adlux Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ernakulam, Kerala recently. Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, National Gems and Jewellery Council of India; Sumesh Wadhera, Managing Director & Chief Editor, The Art Jewellery Magazine; Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI India; actress Aparna Balamurali; John Paul Alukkas, CEO, Joyalukkas; Thomas Mathew and Antony Jos, Executive Directors, Joyalukkas; Sonia Alukkas and Elsa Joy Alukkas, Directors, Joyalukkas and other dignitaries were present.
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