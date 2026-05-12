Joyalukkas’ Pride Partnerships Recognition and Innovation in Design Excellence-2026 inaugurated
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Joyalukkas’ Pride Partnerships Recognition and Innovation in Design Excellence-2026 inaugurated

May 12, 2026

Joyalukkas’ Pride Partnerships Recognition & Innovation in Design Excellence-2026 was inaugurated by Dr. Joy Alukkas and Jolly Joy Alukkas at the Adlux Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ernakulam, Kerala recently. Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, National Gems and Jewellery Council of India; Sumesh Wadhera, Managing Director & Chief Editor, The Art Jewellery Magazine; Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI India; actress Aparna Balamurali; John Paul Alukkas, CEO, Joyalukkas; Thomas Mathew and Antony Jos, Executive Directors, Joyalukkas; Sonia Alukkas and Elsa Joy Alukkas, Directors, Joyalukkas and other dignitaries were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

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