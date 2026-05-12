MCC must act as per E-Aasthi system

May 12, 2026

Sir,

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been collecting property tax for the assessment year 2026-27 from Apr. 1, 2026. However, it is seen that the tax demand has been determined based on the dimensions recorded under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS).

With the introduction of the E-Aasthi/E-Khata system, it may be presumed that the earlier SAS system should no longer continue. Two parallel systems cannot function simultaneously, one for property tax payment and another for all other purposes.

It must also be noted that the dimensions of properties recorded under the E-Aasthi system are, in many cases, higher than those declared under the SAS. In fact, the introduction of the SAS itself was a flawed decision, as MCC officials could have directly measured properties and fixed taxes accordingly.

Under the E-Aasthi system, officials have considered dimensions based on property records such as sale deeds, which are generally higher than the measurements declared under the SAS. Therefore, for the current financial year, the Corporation should have fixed the property tax based on the dimensions recorded in the E-Aasthi/E-Khata documents. Had MCC done so, it would have benefited the Corporation financially.

Since the E-Aasthi system is already in force, there should ideally be no property owner without an E-Aasthi document. It is the responsibility of the Corporation officials to ensure that all property owners obtain these documents. Property tax payment should be linked only to the existing E-Aasthi system.

Those who do not possess E-Aasthi documents should not be allowed to pay property tax until the required records are issued. This, in turn, places an obligation on Corporation officials to ensure that all property owners are provided with E-Aasthi documents within a fixed timeframe of two to three months.

The E-Aasthi system should continue until a new mechanism is introduced. It has also been reported that the Corporation is conducting a drone survey of properties across the city. Once completed, the survey is likely to bring significant changes in the recorded dimensions of many properties. However, any new system implemented in the future must only have a prospective effect.

– K.R. Jayaprakash Rao, Nazarbad, 6.5.2026

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