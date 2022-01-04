JSS Ayurveda College Graduation Day held

January 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 120 students of JSS Ayurveda College received their degrees at the Graduation Day ceremony held at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here recently.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Head of Bengaluru’s Sparsh Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil said that doctors have to earn a good name for themselves through their health services. Pointing out that hard work and dedication is key for success in medical field, he said that affection towards patients and their care is key for a doctor in treatment of patients.

Highlighting the role of parents in their wards becoming health care professionals, Dr. Sharan Patil opined that the role of teachers too is crucial for one’s professional success. Explaining the importance of care giving by doctors in a patient’s recovery from illness, he said that doctors must always remember that they have a special place in the society and also should ensure that their service remains etched in the minds of people for long. 100 students received their Bachelor’s degree, while 20 students received Post-Graduate degree in Ayurveda.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Ayurveda College and Hospital Principal Dr. Sarbeswar Kar, faculty Dr. Shivaprasad Huded, Dr. B.G. Madhusudan and others were present.