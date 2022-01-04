41 lakh children receive first dose

January 4, 2022

Over 12,000 teens jabbed in Mysuru as against a target of 10,000

New Delhi: Over 41 lakh children received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, the first day of the vaccination drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years, according to provisional data.

While 41,27,468 doses of Covaxin were administered to the 15-18 years age group, the total vaccination figure touched 146.71 crore, according to provisional data. With 33,750 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the active caseload has touched 1,45,582; the daily positivity rate is 3.84 per cent.

“Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

According to official data, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat topped the list of vaccinations (15-18 years group) on Monday. Madhya Pradesh reported 7,71,615 doses and Gujarat 5,55,312 doses. Three States reported over 3 lakh doses in this age group: Andhra Pradesh (4,87,269), Karnataka (4,14,723) and Rajasthan (3,57,018).

Mysuru data

In Mysuru, the target was to vaccinate 10,000 but the authorities jabbed over 12,000 in the 15-18 age group on the first day.

“For the first, we have set a target of vaccinating 10,000 children and 20,000 from the third day of the drive. While 100 teams from the Health Department are conducting the vaccination drive at all High Schools and PU Colleges on the first two days, from the third day (Jan. 5), we will have 200 teams to achieve the target,” District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad said.