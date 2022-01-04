Show of strength only for Mekedatu Project: DKS

January 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of trying to stall the Congress party’s Mekedatu padayatra, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) asserted that the padayatra would not stop, come what may.

Addressing the Party’s Janandolana Meet and Membership Drive at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station yesterday, Shivakumar said the Congress will be taking out the 10-day padayatra from Jan.9 with the theme ‘Mekedatu is our water project and also our right.’

Charging the BJP of making all attempts to stop the padayatra, DKS said that the Congress will continue its fight until the Mekedatu water project is executed. Pointing out that the project will benefit people of Bengaluru city, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Tumakuru and Kolar districts, he alleged that the BJP was using all tricks in its bag to place hurdles for the 160-km-long padayatra. Noting that the padayatra will cover over 15 kms a day, he said that all the participants will be issued a certificate.

Contending that the padayatra is an apolitical one, he called upon people from all age groups, all sections of society and all walks of life to take part.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Anil Chikkamadu and H.P. Manjunath, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLAs Vasu, M.K. Somashekar & Kalale Keshavamurthy and other leaders were present.