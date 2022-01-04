BJP and JD(S) are scared of Mekedatu Padayatra: Siddu

January 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that BJP and the JD(S) are scared of the Mekedatu padayatra being taken out by the Congress, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said both the parties are targeting the Congress out of fear of rising popularity of the Congress.

He was speaking at the Congress Membership Drive and Mekedatu Janandolana Rally organised by the City and District Congress Units at Congress Bhavan here yesterday.

Contending that the Congress is not taking out the padayatra for political gains, he said that however, at the same time it cannot be ruled out that the Congress would politically benefit from the padayatra and as such both the BJP and JD(S) are getting nervous.

Arguing that the JD(S) is becoming weaker by the day at its bastion (the old Mysuru region), and is fast losing the confidence of people, he charged JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy of making wild and baseless allegations against the Congress.

Referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai terming the padayatra as a political gimmick, Siddharamaiah said that the Congress which has the history of getting independence for the country, does not need any gimmicks. Wondering whether the JD(S) had any part in the freedom struggle, he said that the BJP and the JD(S) leaders must realise that they could get power only because of the Constitution scripted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Charging that the autonomy to Muzrai temples, introduction of Anti-Conversion Bill and the like are all part of RSS agenda, he alleged that the BJP had failed miserably in finding solutions to long lasting problems. The BJP is bringing only emotional issues to the fore in order to hide real issues and its own failures, he added.