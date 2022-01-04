Nandini ghee adulteration racket: Minister deflects blame from MyMUL to agents

January 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Coming to the rescue of Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Limited (MyMUL) that is under fire for failing to prevent the thriving fake Nandini ghee racket, one of which was exposed on Dec. 20 at a factory at Hosahundi village, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar has shifted the blame on Nandini agents.

“There is no involvement of MyMUL officials or staff but we are suspecting the role of agents who distribute Nandini products in the racket. It is the agents who reach the Nandini products to the end-consumers and their role in the adulteration rackets cannot be ruled out and the Police are investigating the root of the racket,” he said addressing reporters at MyMUL Office last evening where he also held a meeting with the officials.

In case the Police investigation uncovers certain MyMUL officials and staff, if they are involved in the racket, they will be dismissed from service and their properties would be attached, the Minister added.

After the ghee adulteration racket was discovered, the Police have arrested four members and based on the information given by them, the Police have uncovered similar ghee products in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Tumakuru. “We will not spare anyone involved in the racket,” he added. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is known for quality products and its Nandini brand ghee is used worldwide and also at Tirupati Temple to make Prasadam. “KMF has its own consumer base and over 5 crore people are consuming its products,” he said.

Special vigilance squads

On the future security steps to be undertaken in the wake of the racket, the Minister, who also heads the Cooperation Department, said that special vigilance squads have been formed comprising officers of KMF and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to check any illegal activity. “The vigilance squads will have full power to raid any of the 14 Milk Unions and can take action against any illegality,” he said.

“KMF officers have explained different types of adulteration and we are working to change the packaging to protect products. An Expert Committee has been formed to change the Nandini ghee product packaging design, introduce QR codes and holograms to prevent adulteration. The team is working on it,” Somashekar said.

He has also appealed to the general public to inform the authorities when they come across the sale of Nandini ghee and other products for a lower price. KMF squads have already seized over 8,700 litres of Nandini ghee from three different stores and sent the samples for tests from different laboratories, including Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), he added. DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, KMF Managing Director B.C. Satish, MyMUL President P.M. Prasanna, Managing Director B.N. Vijay Kumar, Addl. SP R. Shivakumar and others were present.