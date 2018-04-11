B.P. Manjegowda resigns, to contest polls

Bengaluru: Ignoring the Law Department’s advice, the State Government on Tuesday finally accepted the resignation of Transport Department Officer and State Government Employees Association President B.P. Manjegowda, who is all set to contest on a Congress ticket from Holenarasipur in Hassan District.

The Government had held up his resignation from a long time citing probe into irregularities against Gowda.

It is said that CM Siddharamaiah had pressed the authorities to accept Manjegowda’s resignation, even though the Law Department had adviced against it, in the wake of several serious charges against him. Manjegowda, is tipped to become the Congress nominee to take on former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s son H.D. Revanna in Holenarasipur Constituency.

With the Government accepting Manjegowda’s resignation, former PM and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda lashed out at Siddharamaiah for pressurising the authorities to accept Manjegowda’s resignation.

Maintaining that the Law Department had elaborately highlighted the charges against B.P. Manjegowda in its report, Deve Gowda said that the CM must feel ashamed for his (CM) role in the acceptance of Manjegowda’s resignation.

Launching a tirade against the CM for planning to field Manjegowda against his son H.D. Revanna in Holenarasipur, the former PM said it is ultimately the people who elect their leader and not the CM.

Meanwhile, Manjegowda said that he had entered politics on the Chief Minister’s advice and he was confident of winning from Holenarasipur.