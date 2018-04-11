Injection leads to youth’s death at Hampapura: H.D. Kote Police on look out for absconding ‘Fake’ doctor

Hampapura: An incident of a youth breathing his last after being administered an injection has come to light lately.

It is reported that on Oct. 25, 2017, the youth identified as Nagaraju, son of Lingaraju of Kohala village near here, went to Dr. Pradeep, who is said to be a ‘Quack’ for treatment during which Dr. Pradeep allegedly administered an injection to him (Nagaraju). But Nagaraju breathed his last on Oct. 27 and Lingaraju has lodged a Police complaint on Mar. 26, 2018.

The details: According to the complaint lodged by Lingaraju, Nagaraju was taken to Dr. Pradeep in Hampapura for treatment as he (Nagaraju) was suffering from fever on Oct. 25, 2017 where the doctor administered an injection to Nagaraju and also gave him a few tablets.

A few moments later, the portion when the injection was administered was swollen and Nagaraju began to suffer from severe pain. Lingaraju took his son Nagaraju to Dr. Pradeep the next day and complained about the swelling and the pain to which Dr. Pradeep is said to have told him that as the portion where the injection was administered was not rubbed properly the place had swollen and told Lingaraju to provide heat treatment at home using salt.

The complaint further states that, as the swelling had turned into pus. Nagaraju was again taken to Dr. Pradeep on Oct. 27, where he told Lingaraju to take his son to K.R. Hospital.

At K.R. Hospital, the doctors removed the pus through a surgery and told Lingaraju that Nagaraju was suffering from kidney issues because of the injection and also told Lingaraju to admit Nagaraju to a private hospital as K.R. Hospital did not have the facility for advance treatment.

Nagaraju was then admitted to a private hospital, where he died on the same night after failing to respond to the treatment, the complaint further said.

Lingaraju, who wanted to lodge a Police complaint, was stopped by the village elders, who told Lingaraju that they would speak to Dr. Pradeep first. When they went to the clinic, the doctor who admitted his mistake offered to pay Rs. 10 lakh as compensation and had sought six months time.

As Dr. Pradeep failed to pay the compensation money and began to speak in a negligent manner, Lingaraju has lodged a complaint with H.D. Kote Police, urging them to take legal action against the doctor.

H.D. Kote Police, who registered a case under IPC Section 304 (A) and 201 have launched a hunt to nab Dr. Pradeep, who is absconding.

It may be recalled here that on November 2017, Ankusha from Kalihundi village of Hampapura hobli died after Dr. Raju administered an injection to her thighs following severe fever. The place where she was injected had swollen and pus started oozing out. She was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru and she died on Nov. 13 as her condition turned critical and failed to respond to the treatment.

The H.D. Kote Police had booked a suo-moto case against the Dr. Raju, allegedly a quack, who had vacated the clinic at Hampapura and had even removed the clinic’s name board before absconding. Ankusha’s parents went ahead and buried the body after the doctor promised compensation to them.

As the Police had booked a suo-moto case, the body was exhumed 26 days after her death and the doctors had conducted a post-mortem. Alerted by Ankusha’s death, Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. B. Basavaraju had ordered raids on clinics run by quacks and closed five of them. The DHO had said that as per the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, there is a provision to legally deal with quacks.