Kukkarahalli Lake activist asks MCC to wash Indira Canteen utensils in hot water

Mysuru: Dr. K.M. Jayaramaiah a member of Karnataka Lakes Conservation and Development Authority, has urged the MCC to wash utensils and vessels used in Indira Canteens with hot water.

In a press release, Jayaramaiah said the 11 Indira Canteens set up in the city have been catering to the food needs of a large section of people with thousands benefiting from the canteens, it is desirable to wash all the utensils and vessels with solar-heated hot water, considering the health of the people.

As such, it would be most appropriate to install solar water heaters at all the Indira Canteens, he said and added that he has also written to the Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary of Urban Development Department in this regard.